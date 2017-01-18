Wall St. edges higher as earnings gather pace
U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
BERLIN German industry expects the United States to remain its most important export destination this year despite protectionist threats from President-elect Donald Trump, Germany's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Wednesday.
Trump has warned German car companies such as BMW (BMWG.DE) that he plans to impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market - a plan that drew rebukes from Berlin and hit the automakers' shares on Monday.
Weaker demand and political uncertainty ahead of the U.S. election dented German exports to the United States last year, with sales in the first 11 months down around 6 percent to roughly 98 billion euros ($105 billion).
But German companies expect those exports to bounce back this year, helped by a fall in the value of the euro and an increase in demand following Trump's planned investment push, said Volker Treier, head of the DIHK's trade division.
"A 5 percent increase in exports is possible this year," Treier told Reuters. "This means that the United States will remain our most important export destination."
The United States became the top destination for German exports in 2015, overtaking France for the first time since 1961 thanks to an upturn in the U.S. economy and a weaker euro.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.