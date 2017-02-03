U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order rolling back regulations from the 2010 Dodd-Frank law on Wall Street reform at the White House in Washington February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:

DODD-FRANK

Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.

Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his pen.

IRAN

The United States ratchets up pressure on Iran, putting sanctions on 13 individuals and 12 entities days after the White House put Tehran "on notice" over a ballistic missile test.

Instead of tearing up the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump administration is exploring how to tighten its enforcement and renegotiate key terms, but it may be impossible to get other major powers and Iran to consider revisions.

TRAVEL BAN AND IMMIGRATION

A federal judge in Boston declines to extend a temporary restraining order that allowed some immigrants into the United States from certain countries despite being barred by Trump's recent executive order.

Tens of thousands of visas were revoked under Trump's travel ban, the State Department says.

U.S. immigration officials have postponed interviews with asylum seekers in an Australian camp since Trump's executive order on immigration, suggesting Washington is already blocking progress on a controversial refugee resettlement deal.

BUSINESS AND ECONOMY

Chief executives of major U.S. companies met with Trump at the White House, with some expressing concern about the ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.

Congressional Republicans repeal a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and vote to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.

Trump’s agenda to repeal Obamacare and punish "sanctuary cities" for resisting him on immigration is making its presence felt in the $3.8 trillion municipal bond market.

INTERNATIONAL

European Union leaders agree to stick together in dealing with Trump, but at their first summit since he took office they are at odds on how far to confront or engage with him.

The Trump administration is in the midst "of a full review of all U.S. policies towards Cuba" with a focus on its human rights policies.

