WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that a lawsuit accusing him of violating the U.S. Constitution by allowing his hotels and other businesses to accept payments from foreign governments was "without merit."

His remarks to reporters in the Oval Office coincided with a letter by Democratic lawmakers asking the U.S. General Services Administration what it was doing about Trump's hotel lease for the Old Post Office building.

They said the lease states that no elected official of the federal government can share in the agreement or benefit from it.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)