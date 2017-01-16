LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's commitment to working on a trade deal with Britain, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

In an interview with The Times of London newspaper, Trump said that Britain's exit from the European Union would turn out to be a great thing and promised to strike a swift bilateral trade deal with the United Kingdom.

May's spokeswoman also said she expected the first meeting between the British leader and Trump to take place in the United States, and that arrangements were being worked on.

