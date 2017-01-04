Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
Republican President-elect Donald Trump continued to hold meetings on Wednesday at Trump Tower in New York as the Republican prepares to inherit the White House from Democrat Barack Obama in less than three weeks.
Below is a list of meetings for Wednesday, according to Trump's transition team.
ANTÓNIO GUTERRES
* United Nations secretary general (by phone)
JAMES CALLAHAN
* President of the International Union Of Operating Engineers
VINCENT PITTA
* Partner with Pitta Giblin & Baione, a law firm that represents labor unions
PETER WARD
* President of the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council
JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM
* Managing director for communications and political strategy firm SKDKnickerbocker
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.