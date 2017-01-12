Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held meetings in New York on Thursday as he prepared to take over the White House from President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
The following is a list of confirmed meetings from Thursday,according to Trump's transition team:
RANDALL STEPHENSON
* Chairman and CEO of AT&T Inc (T.N), which is planning to merge with Time Warner Inc (TWX.N)
MARTIN SILVERSTEIN
* Former U.S. ambassador to Uruguay
* Under consideration for U.S. Agency for International Development post
MARK GREEN
* Former U.S. ambassador to Tanzania
* Under consideration for U.S. Agency for International Development post
BALAJI SRINIVASAN
* Chief executive officer of 21.co and a partner in Andreessen Horowitz
* Under consideration for U.S. Food and Drug Administration post
JIM O'NEILL
* Managing director at Mithril Capital Management
* Under consideration for U.S. Food and Drug Administration post
MARCELO REBELO DE SOUSA (BY PHONE)
* President of Portugal
NEW YORK A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.