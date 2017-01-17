U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued to hold meetings in New York on Tuesday, before taking over the White House from President Barack Obama on Friday.

The following is a list of confirmed meetings for Tuesday, according to Trump's transition team:

AINSLEY EARHARDT

* Fox News Channel journalist, co-host of "Fox and Friends," for interview

ANDREW NAPOLITANO

* Legal analyst for Fox News, former New Jersey Superior court judge

DENNIS A. MUILENBURG

* Boeing Co chief executive officer

SHERI DILLON

* Trump legal adviser on divestment plans, attorney at Morgan, Lewis and Bockius LLP in Washington

MIKE ALLEN

* Washington-based reporter and co-founder of new political news website Axios, formerly of political news publication Politico

