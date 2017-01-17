Alcoa reports quarterly loss
Alcoa Corp reported a loss in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November.
BERLIN Europe's destiny lies in its own hands, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday in response to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who said in a newspaper interview he believed other countries would leave the EU after Britain.
"I think we Europeans have our fate in our own hands," Merkel told a joint news conference with New Zealand's prime minister.
Asked about Trump's criticism of her migrant policy, Merkel said: "I am personally waiting for the inauguration of the U.S. president. Then of course we will work with him on all levels."
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
TOKYO/WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.