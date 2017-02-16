Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be submitting planned reforms to the Affordable Care Act in early March or mid-March.
"We're doing Obamacare, we're in the final stages," Trump told a news conference, adding: "So we will be submitting sometime in early March, mid-March."
Trump ran for the White House last year on a promise to repeal and replace the signature healthcare program of his predecessor President Barack Obama known as Obamacare.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Eric Walsh)
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.