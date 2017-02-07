Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump supports the government negotiating directly with drug companies on prices for drugs covered by the Medicare insurance program, the White House said on Tuesday.
"He's for it," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said, when asked at a briefing whether Trump still supports negotiating drug prices for the healthcare program.
Spicer said Trump was committed to using his "skills as a businessman" to drive prices down.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.