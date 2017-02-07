FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump supports the government negotiating directly with drug companies on prices for drugs covered by the Medicare insurance program, the White House said on Tuesday.

"He's for it," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said, when asked at a briefing whether Trump still supports negotiating drug prices for the healthcare program.

Spicer said Trump was committed to using his "skills as a businessman" to drive prices down.

