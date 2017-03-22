U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Financial market concerns are rising about the pace of policymaking in Washington under U.S. President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans in Congress, with investors focused on knock-on effects from any setbacks in Trump's Obamacare rollback plan.

Trump set sky-high expectations on the campaign trail and after taking office, not only for repealing and replacing Obamacare but also for cutting taxes, reducing business regulations and boosting infrastructure.

After eight weeks in power, Trump has not introduced any major legislation or won passage of legislation he favors. The Republican healthcare bill he supports was facing resistance from members of his own party, as well as Democrats, ahead of a vote on it expected in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Market analysts have been expecting Trump and the Republicans to complete confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee by early April; repeal Obamacare by mid-May; pass a budget resolution by late June; and reform the tax code by year-end. Analysts this week expressed doubt about those targets.

Here is a look at key 2017 dates coming up on the Washington policy calendar that could influence Trump's agenda.

March 23: Vote expected in the House on Republicans' Obamacare rollback bill.

April 3: Senate Judiciary Committee expected to vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, sending nomination to full Senate.

April 7: Start of two-week congressional recess.

April 18: Early check on U.S. voters' assessment of Trump in special election in Georgia to fill a vacant House seat.

April 28: Spending authority for government under continuing budget resolution expires, requiring congressional action.

May 25: Trump attends NATO summit in Brussels.

May 26: Trump attends G-7 conference in Italy. Congress adjourns for one-week Memorial Day holiday recess.

June 14: Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, Chairman Janet Yellen holds news conference.

June 20: Georgia special election runoff.

June 30: Congress adjourns for one-week Independence Day holiday recess.

July 7-8: Trump attends G20 summit in Germany.

July 28: Congress adjourns for five-week summer recess.

Sept. 20: FOMC meeting and Yellen news conference.

Oct. 1: Fiscal 2018 starts, requiring a new government spending resolution from Congress or a shutdown.

October-November: Treasury Department's "extraordinary measures" to avoid the federal debt ceiling are projected to run out.

Nov. 7: Election Day for governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey.

Nov. 25: Trump expected to attend Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam.

Dec. 13: FOMC meeting and Yellen news conference.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jonathan Oatis)