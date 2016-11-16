U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is shown at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced the two top White House advisers but still has many key administration positions to fill ahead of his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump announced on Sunday he will hire Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff and named Stephen Bannon, former head of the conservative website Breitbart News, as his chief strategist and senior counselor.

Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles.

TREASURY SECRETARY

Leading the list:

* Steven Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive and Trump's campaign finance chairman

Under consideration:

* Jeb Hensarling, Texas representative and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee

* Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer

* Tom Barrack, founder and chairman of Colony Capital Inc

SECRETARY OF STATE

* Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City

* John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush

* Bob Corker, Tennessee senator and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

* Newt Gingrich, former U.S. House Speaker

* Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq

DEFENSE SECRETARY

* Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency

* Jeff Sessions, senator from Alabama and early Trump supporter, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser under President George W. Bush

* Jon Kyl, former senator from Arizona

* Duncan Hunter, representative from California and early Trump supporter, member of House Armed Services Committee

* Jim Talent, former senator from Missouri who was on the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Kelly Ayotte, outgoing senator from New Hampshire and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

ATTORNEY GENERAL

* Rudy Giuliani

* Jeff Sessions, senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who takes a hard line on immigration

* Kris Kobach, Kansas Secretary of State, who advises Trump on immigration issues

* Pam Bondi, Florida Attorney General

* Trey Gowdy, representative from South Carolina who headed the House committee that investigated the 2012 attacks on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya

* Chris Christie, New Jersey governor

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY

* Newt Gingrich

* Tom Price, representative from Georgia who is an orthopedic surgeon

* Rich Bagger, former pharmaceutical executive and former top aide to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

* Bobby Jindal, former Louisiana governor

HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY

* Michael McCaul, representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee

* David Clarke, Milwaukee county sheriff and vocal Trump supporter

* Joe Arpaio, outgoing Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who campaigned for Trump

HEAD OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

* Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration

* Mike Catanzaro, energy lobbyist, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas attorney general

* Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management

ENERGY SECRETARY

* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, CEO of Continental Resources Inc

* U.S. Representative Kevin Cramer of North Dakota

* Robert Grady

* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp

* James Connaughton, CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush

INTERIOR SECRETARY

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor who ran for vice president in 2008

* Jan Brewer, former Arizona governor

* Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil

* Harold Hamm

* Robert Grady

COMMERCE SECRETARY

* Wilbur Ross, billionaire investor, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co

* Linda McMahon, former world Wrestling Entertainment executive and two-time Senate candidate

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

* Lieutenant General Ronald Burgess, former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

* Pete Hoekstra, former representative from Michigan

CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY DIRECTOR

* Lieutenant General Michael Flynn

* Pete Hoekstra

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

* Lieutenant General Michael Flynn

* Stephen Hadley

UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR

* Kelly Ayotte

* Richard Grenell, former spokesman for the United States at the United Nations

* Peter King, representative from New York

U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

* Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp

VETERANS AFFAIRS SECRETARY

* Jeff Miller, retiring representative from Florida and chairman of the Veterans Affairs committee

(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)