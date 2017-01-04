Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
The following people are mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assembles his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and other media reports.
Trump already has named a number of people for other top jobs in his administration.
AGRICULTURE SECRETARY
* Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor
* Elsa Murano, undersecretary of agriculture for food safety under President George W. Bush and former president of Texas A&M University
* Chuck Conner, a former acting secretary of the U.S. Agriculture Department and current head of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives
* Abel Maldonado, former lieutenant governor of California and co-owner of Runway Vineyards
* Tim Huelskamp, Republican U.S. representative from Kansas
* Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner
DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
* Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency
* Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief
* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
* Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan
FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRMAN FOR BANK OVERSIGHT
* John Allison, a former chief executive officer of regional bank BB&T Corp and former head of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank
* Paul Atkins, a former commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission
* Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman and former head of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
* Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a venture capitalist, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Food and Drug Administration deputy commissioner
* Jim O’Neill, a Silicon Valley investor who previously served in the Department of Health and Human Services
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
* Jay Clayton, a partner at the Sullivan & Cromwell law firm
* Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner who heads Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies
* Ralph Ferrara, securities attorney at Proskauer Rose LLP
* Daniel Gallagher, a Republican former SEC commissioner
SUPREME COURT VACANCY
The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
VETERANS ADMINISTRATION
* Pete Hegseth, CEO of Concerned Veterans for America and Fox News commentator
* Navy Admiral Michelle Howard
* Retired Admiral Thad Allen, former Coast Guard commandant appointed by President Barack Obama to lead government relief efforts after BP Gulf oil spill
* Luis Quinonez, founder of IQ Management of Virginia and member of Trump's National Hispanic Advisory Council
* Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts
* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and Republican nominee for vice president in 2008
* Jeff Miller, a former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee
WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS
* Larry Kudlow, economist and media commentator
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.