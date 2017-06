U.S. President Donald Trump (C) displays a financial services executive order as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) looks on during a signing ceremony at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump, signing executive orders calling for a re-examination of some Obama-era financial regulations, said on Friday he would have a major tax reform announcement next week.

"We'll be having a big announcement on Wednesday having to do with tax reform. The process has begun long ago but the reform will begin on Wednesday," Trump said at the U.S. Treasury Department.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)