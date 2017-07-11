FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 hours ago
Senate panel sets hearing for Trump tax nominee
July 11, 2017 / 10:29 PM / 16 hours ago

Senate panel sets hearing for Trump tax nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday set a July 18 confirmation hearing for David Kautter, President Donald Trump's nominee for a top tax policy job at the U.S. Treasury.

If approved by the panel and confirmed by the full Senate, Kautter would become assistant Treasury secretary for tax policy, a position seen as crucial to implementing the tax reform legislation that Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have promised to unveil later this year.

Kautter, a former Senate legislative aide, was most recently a tax partner at the firm RSM, which provides tax and audit services. He was also director of American University's Kogod Tax Center and had a long career at the audit and consulting firm Ernst & Young LLP.

"This hearing will provide members with the opportunity to learn first-hand how Mr. Kautter will work with Congress to advance pro-growth tax reform," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said in a statement.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

