WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's forthcoming tax reform plan will be comprehensive and aims to give companies incentives to keep jobs in the United States and help spur American economic growth, the White House said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at a daily press briefing, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump's plan will aim to provide tax relief to middle-class Americans. He said more details will come when the plan is released in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, Steve Holland, Doina Chiacu and David Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Leslie Adler)