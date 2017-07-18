Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 17) - Donald Trump Jr., Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump smiles as he speaks during a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2017.

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics! [1007 EDT]

@Potus :

- Today at the @WhiteHouse, we will be joined by companies from all 50 states to celebrate their products that are #MadeInAmerica. [1113 EDT]

- Today I proclaimed July 17, 2017, as #MadeInAmerica Day and this week, July 16 - July 22, as #MadeInAmerica Week: bit.ly/2ta3nHY [1816 EDT]

- The United States once again calls for free and fair elections and stands with the people of Venezuela: 45.wh.gov/WWJEGb [1936 EDT]

- We had a very successful day at the @WhiteHouse for the #MadeInAmerica Product Showcase! [1950 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)