Governance coup caps first leg of Uber's journey

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The list of what ails Uber is long – and has grown longer in virtual lockstep with the tenure of the ride-hailing application's founder, Travis Kalanick. His departure as chief executive amid pressure from other shareholders in the company ends the first leg of Uber's journey from startup to $70 billion enterprise to, eventually, public company. That the private firm was able to jettison its controlling shareholder suggests a small, but welcome, modicum of