The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, in this U.S. Coast Guard handout photo from April 4, 2012. The Coast Guard is monitoring the vessel, which is currently considered a hazard to navigation to determine the best way to respond to the vessel's presence in U.S. waters. Picture taken April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis/Handout