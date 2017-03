U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) speaks with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu during their meeting at Ankara Palas in Ankara March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS)

ANKARA Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday the United States found a comment by Turkey's prime minister likening Zionism to crimes against humanity "objectionable".

"We not only disagree with it, we found it objectionable," Kerry told a news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, saying he raised the issue directly with Davutoglu and would do so with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Alison Williams)