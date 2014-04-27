A 1-year-old child who got out of his backyard and crawled onto a four-lane road in Utah is home safe with his family after being saved by a motorist, police said on Saturday.

The boy had been playing with his 7-year-old sister on Friday evening before he crawled onto a busy state street in Brigham City, Utah, where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour, police Lieutenant Dennis Vincent said.

A woman driving on the roadway spotted the baby, pulled over and rescued him from the lane closest to the sidewalk, Vincent said. She was able to determine which house the child likely came from and brought him there before calling police, he said.

The child's mother said she had laid down to rest after putting her son in his crib but that her daughter took him into the backyard, Vincent said.

"We all know how quickly kids can get away and luckily this didn't end in a tragedy," Vincent said.

Charges against the mother are not likely, but the incident has been reported to the state's Division of Child and Family Services, which is investigating, Vincent said.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Colleen Jenkins & Kim Coghill)