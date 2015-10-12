A 10-year-old boy has died after being shot accidentally by a companion during a weekend hunting trip in remote northeastern Utah, authorities have said.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on Saturday evening near Red Spur Mountain, and that Life Flight paramedics and others rushed to the area.

In a statement on Sunday, the sheriff's office said the victim had been sitting on the floorboard of a four-wheeler trying to stay warm and out of the wind. A hunting companion pulled up next to him and the companion's rifle went off.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Life Flight crew. The sheriff's office, which did not name those involved, said no charges are pending because the shooting appears to be an accident.

"As you can imagine the family is devastated," Cache County Chief Deputy Matt Bilodeau said in the statement.

"During an outing meant to create memories, enjoy nature, and bring family and friends closer, to have something like this happen is just unimaginable."

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Bill Trott)