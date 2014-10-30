The relatives of a Utah family who were found dead last month in a locked bedroom at their home suspect they died from poison and say details from court documents published this week begin to confirm their suspicions, local media said on Thursday.

The bodies of Benjamin and Kristi Strack and three of their children aged 11 to 14 were discovered on Sept. 27 in Springville, about 45 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake Tribune and the Deseret News have cited police search warrants that say each victim was discovered lying with cups of red-colored liquid nearby.

Relatives of the Stracks said in a statement published by the papers that the details were shocking, "and unfortunately it begins to confirm our suspicions. We are upset about this new information and are struggling as we are forced to relive this horrible tragedy."

The Springville Police Department has said it will not release any further information on the deaths until autopsies have been completed for all five of the family members, which is expected to take until the end of next month.

Local media say the bodies were found in the master bedroom by the Stracks' lone surviving child and his grandmother. Benjamin and Kristi Strack were on the bed, while the three children were around it.

Among the items recovered from the home by investigators, according to the warrants cited by the Deseret News, were empty bottles of liquid methadone, as well as 10 opened and empty packets of nighttime cold and flu medication.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Eric Beech)