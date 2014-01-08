SALT LAKE CITY Utah will not recognize, at least for now, same-sex marriages performed since a federal judge struck down a ban on gay unions in the state in a ruling that the U.S. Supreme Court later put on hold, the Utah governor's office said on Wednesday.

"Based on counsel from the Attorney General's Office regarding the Supreme Court decision, state recognition of same-sex marital status is ON HOLD until further notice," the statement said. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay on Monday pending appeal of the ruling, preventing new same-sex marriages from being performed in the state.

