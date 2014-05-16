SALT LAKE CITY A man who walked into a Utah hospital emergency room with a gun was shot four times by a pair of parole officers and critically wounded on Friday, police said.

The man was confronted by the Adult Probation and Parole officers on Friday morning at Cache Valley Hospital in North Logan, about 90 miles north of Salt Lake City, after they saw he had a gun, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said.

Jensen said details of the interaction weren't clear, and he didn't know why the man had a gun or why he was at the hospital.

"That's the question of they day," he said, adding the man, who has not yet been identified, was in critical condition and being transferred by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital.

The hospital remains open, but its emergency room has been closed to new patients as police investigate the incident, he said.

The two parole officers, who were at the hospital with a parolee, have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, Utah Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Adams said in a statement.

The parolee was not involved in the shooting.

