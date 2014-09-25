Utah will appeal a U.S. federal judge's ruling that declared part of the state's bigamy law unconstitutional and sided with the star of reality television show "Sister Wives" and his four wives, officials said on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said the state has sent a notice of appeal in the case and will file the appeal within two weeks.

"The scope of the appeal is being finalized," said the spokeswoman, Missy Larsen.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups finalized a December ruling that struck down part of the law that bars some consenting adults from living together in a romantic arrangement and criminalizes their intimate sexual relationships.

Polygamy is illegal in all 50 states. But Utah's law is unique in that a person can be found guilty not just for having two legal marriage licenses, but also for cohabiting with another adult in a marriage-like relationship when they are already legally married to someone else.

Waddoups said in December that the law violates both the First Amendment's clause on religious rights and the Fourteenth Amendment's due process clause to protect personal liberty.

The rest of Utah's bigamy law remains intact so only individuals who fraudulently obtain multiple marriage licenses would be guilty. Bigamy is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Waddoups also ruled last month that Utah County Attorney Jeff Buhman violated the constitutional rights of Kody Brown and his four wives, stars of the TV show "Sister Wives," when he investigated them for bigamy.

Utah is the headquarters state of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or Mormons, which abandoned polygamy in 1890 as Utah was seeking statehood. Some sects and breakaway groups, however, follow the early doctrine of plural marriage.

The Brown family and their 17 children are members of the Apostolic United Brethren, a Utah-based church which follows a plural marriage doctrine.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)