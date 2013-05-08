A 17-year-old soccer player accused of punching a referee in the head after being penalized during a match was charged with homicide on Wednesday over the assault that ultimately killed referee Ricardo Portillo, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said in a statement they were charging the boy with homicide by assault, a third degree felony, and were seeking to have him tried as an adult. The teen has not yet been identified by authorities because of his juvenile status.

(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)