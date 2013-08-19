A southern Utah girl died last week from injuries she received after a freak gust of wind carried away a backyard trampoline she was on, a spokeswoman for the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

The girl, Oaklee Sidwell, 9, of Panguitch, in south-central Utah, had been playing on the trampoline on Tuesday and sat on it to put her shoes on, spokeswoman Cheryl Church said.

A large gust of wind lifted the trampoline off the ground, carrying it and the girl about 50 yards before she was dropped, she said.

Sidwell was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital and died on Wednesday. Church said the trampoline was anchored and described the girl's death as a "freak accident."

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Andrew Hay)