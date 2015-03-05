PORTLAND, Ore. A Portland woman is suing a local restaurant owner and business manager for $100,000, saying she was booted out of the establishment on Valentine's Day because of her race and for dining alone, the woman said on Thursday.

Kathleen Hampton, who filed the lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court last week, said she made reservations for two at Enzo’s Caffe Italiano on Valentine's Day in northeast Portland but ended up going alone when her husband was not hungry.

Hampton said she was seated at a table and given a complimentary glass of wine because she had to wait. But she was never given a menu and was asked to leave the packed restaurant because her table was meant for two, according to the lawsuit.

Hampton also said she believes she was treated rudely because she is African-American.

“I was just in tears. I was embarrassed. I was hurt. I just couldn't believe what had happened. I wanted to eat that food,” she told Reuters, adding that she went home and “just fell in my husband’s arms just crying. I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before, especially in my community.”

Restaurant owner Enzo Lanzadoro, who is named in the suit along with business manager Nick Lanzadoro, said that is not what happened.

“Whatever she’s saying is totally fabricated and not true at all,” he told Reuters, adding that he established a policy for Valentine’s Day that the restaurant could have no open seats and so she was asked to move to the bar or outside seating. He said she left instead.

He said he wishes she had spoken up about not wanting to move. “In that case I would have come out and said personally, ‘You can come and sit with me in the kitchen, you just can’t have the table,’” he said.

Hampton, who is 61 and representing herself in the lawsuit, has lived in the neighborhood for decades and was eager to try the restaurant. She said she was never asked to move to a different seat but told to leave.

“I really did this to get their attention,” she said. “It’s not about the money.”

Hampton also called for a public apology. Lanzadoro, who lives in the neighborhood and opened his restaurant over four years ago, said he did not know yet how he might respond to the suit.

“It’s just so silly,” he added.

