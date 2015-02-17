Police were still searching on Tuesday for one or more suspects who fatally shot a Las Vegas woman as she headed home from a driving lesson with her teenage daughter, in an apparent road-rage incident.

Tammy Meyers was shot in the head on Thursday morning by the occupant of another vehicle minutes after a near-collision that touched off an argument, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The 44-year-old mother of four died two days later after being taken off life-support.

Meyers had been on her way home from her daughter's school, where she had been giving the girl a driving lesson in the parking lot, at the time the two cars were almost involved in a traffic accident, police say.

She and her daughter drove to their home a few miles from the famed Las Vegas Strip and summoned another family member, who arrived with a gun, police say. When the suspect vehicle arrived on her street, gunfire erupted, according to police.

So far no suspects have been identified in the attack and authorities have been unable to issue a definitive description of the vehicle involved, saying only that it was believed to be a silver or gray four-door sedan with possible damage to the front end or bullet holes.

Authorities have described one of the occupants of the suspect car as a white male about 25 years old with spiky, dirty-blond hair and hazel or blue eyes, but did not name him as a suspect.

"As of this release, no suspect or suspects have been identified and there is no definitive description of the suspect vehicle," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a written statement.

"At this juncture, this is an active, open investigation. The release of any further information may jeopardize detectives' ability to solve the case and arrest those involved," the LVMPD said.

Meyers' husband has told the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper that there were three men in the suspect vehicle and that at least one of them threatened his wife after the near-collision.

The Review-Journal said family members described Meyers as a former nurse from California turned stay-at-home mother who had recently become a grandmother.

