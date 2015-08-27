Two men jumped into a canal at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas and, because they could not swim, had to be rescued and hospitalized, a spokesman for the hotel said on Thursday.

The disturbance on Monday morning at the Venetian, which is located on the Las Vegas Strip and draws many tourists for its gondola rides inspired by the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, was first reported on Thursday.

The two men were caught on hotel surveillance cameras jumping over the fence that surrounds the hotel's canal along Las Vegas Boulevard, hotel spokesman Keith Salwoski said in an email. "Apparently, the individuals were unable to swim and were pulled from the water," he said.

The two individuals were transported in critical condition by ambulance to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, said Clark County Fire Department deputy chief Jeff Buchanan.

He could not share any details on their latest condition.

It was unclear what led the men to jump into the canal.

A Las Vegas police representative could not be reached for comment.

