Venezuela's top diplomat in Miami has been declared to be persona non grata and must leave the United States by Tuesday, the State Department said in a statement on Sunday.

The State Department informed Venezuela of the order expelling Livia Acosta Noguera, consul general to Miami, on Friday, the statement said.

The department declined to comment on details behind the decision.

Venezuelan officials were not immediately available to comment.

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is a strident critic of U.S. foreign policy in Latin America.

