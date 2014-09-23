Police issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a University of Virginia student who was reported missing earlier this month.

The warrant seeks the arrest of 32-year-old Jesse Matthew on suspicion of abduction with the intent to defile, Charlotteville Police Chief Tim Longo told reporters at a press conference.

Hannah Graham has not been seen since the early morning hours of Sept. 13.

(This story corrects spelling of suspect's name in second paragraph to Matthew from Mathew)

