Police issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a University of Virginia student who has been missing for 10 days.

The warrant seeks the arrest of 32-year-old Jesse Matthew on suspicion of abduction with the intent to defile, Charlotteville Police Chief Tim Longo told reporters at a Tuesday evening press conference.

Longo said police were "absolutely" still searching for 18-year-old Hannah Graham, who was seen entering a bar with Matthew at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 13. They had drinks before leaving after about 15 minutes, driving away in Matthew's orange Chrysler coupe, according to police.

The disappearance of Graham, a sophomore at the university, has shaken the college town about 100 miles southwest of Washington.

Longo encouraged the public to circulate the wanted poster for Matthew across the East Coast and throughout the United States.

Charlottesville officers executed a search warrant on the Matthew's apartment on Monday, but have not released the results.

It was the second time police had searched Matthew's apartment.

Matthew presented himself at the police station on Saturday but left after a brief discussion and drove off at high speed, shaking off officers tailing him.

Following that incident an arrest warrant was issued for Matthew on two counts of reckless driving.

