WASHINGTON A George Mason University campus resumed normal operations after a bomb threat was investigated on Thursday, the Virginia school said.

The police investigation at the Prince William campus, about 30 miles southwest of Washington has concluded, the university said on its website.

Buildings had been evacuated and shuttle bus service was suspended as authorities sought information about who made the bomb threat.

The school's students were on spring break this week. Nearly 33,920 students attend George Mason, according to the website.

The bomb threat came a week after a written threat was found at George Mason's Fairfax campus. A search turned up nothing.

