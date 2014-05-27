ANNAPOLIS Md Federal bomb experts were helping investigate a spate of "bottle bomb" incidents at AMC movie theaters in Virginia and Maryland, a spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Tuesday.

The ATF was providing technical assistance and examining debris left behind at two area AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc theaters that were the target of bombs in recent weeks, an ATF spokesman said.

The so-called "bottle bombs" are usually made with the explosive mixture of baking soda and vinegar in a bottle, the spokesman said. There have been no injuries.

The AMC Tysons Corner 16 theater in McLean, Virginia, was evacuated after a bottle bomb exploded around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Another bomb went off inside the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12 theater in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday.

More than 2,000 frightened moviegoers at the Tysons Corner AMC theater scrambled for exits after two bottle bombs exploded at the site on May 18.

An AMC theater in Alexandria, Virginia, was hit by a similar bomb in early April.

AMC said in a statement that it was working closely with local and federal law enforcement. The company has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

(Reporting by John Clarke; Writing by Ian Simpson)