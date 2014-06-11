A crash involving a tank truck carrying 8,000 gallons of embalming fluid forced the evacuation of almost 20 homes in southwest Virginia on Wednesday, authorities said.

The truck crashed on a Roanoke County highway and was believed to be leaking, the county Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement.

The driver was able to climb out of the truck and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, it said. The cause of the crash and details about the tanker's contents were not given.

Police have asked the residents of nearby homes to leave the area as fire and hazardous materials crews deal with potential damage from the crash, the statement said.

A fire spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

