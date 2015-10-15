WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy seaman and his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday in a Virginia federal court to charges of dealing heroin on board a warship, court documents show.

Donald McManus, 22, and Breanna McManus, 23, of Wallingford, Connecticut, sold heroin last spring aboard the USS George H.W. Bush while the aircraft carrier was docked at a naval station in Norfolk, according to court documents filed with the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Virginia.

Donald McManus is a Navy sailor. His wife, a civilian, assisted by smuggling the drugs on board the ship, according to the documents, and one sailor later overdosed.

The couple was charged in August with distributing and possession with intent to distribute heroin. They each face a maximum of 20 years in prison when sentenced in January.

(Editing by Frank McGurty and Eric Walsh)