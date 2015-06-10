Jesse Matthew is pictured in this September 26, 2014, booking photo provided by the Albermarle-Charlottesville jail. REUTERS/Albermarle-Charlottesville Jail/Handout/Files

WASHINGTON The suspect in the high-profile murder of Virginia college student Hannah Graham was convicted on Wednesday in a separate sexual assault trial, the prosecutor's office said.

Jesse Matthew Jr., 33, entered a so-called Alford plea in the 2005 attack in Fairfax, Virginia, a Washington suburb, said the spokesperson for Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Raymond Morrogh.

Under an Alford plea, a suspect admits there is enough evidence to convict but does not admit guilt.

Matthew, a onetime hospital worker from Charlottesville, Virginia, was convicted on the third day of the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court on charges of attacking a woman as she returned home from grocery shopping. Skin cells gathered from under her fingernails matched Matthew's DNA.

Matthew faces life in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 2. He was charged with attempted capital murder during abduction, abduction with intent to defile, and sexual penetration with an object.

Matthew faces a capital murder charge in the abduction and death of Graham, a University of Virginia sophomore, last year in a case that drew national attention.

Virginia State Police have also said forensic evidence links Matthew to the disappearance of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington in October 2009. Her body was discovered in 2010.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson and John Clarke; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Sandra Maler)