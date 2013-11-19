RICHMOND, Virginia A male student at Liberty University, a Christian college in Lynchburg, Virginia, was shot and killed early on Tuesday by a university security guard in an off-campus residential hall for women, police said.

The student was shot during an altercation in a dormitory lobby. Police were treating the shooting as an isolated incident and the college was operating as usual, officials said.

The Lynchburg Police Department identified the student as Joshua Hathaway, 19, of Lubbock, Texas.

"We are not currently seeking any suspects in relation to this incident," police said in a statement.

The officer, who has not been identified, was treated at Lynchburg General Hospital and released. The incident occurred at a housing annex about 3 miles from the main campus, according to police, who said they were continuing to investigate the shooting.

The Lynchburg school was founded by televangelist Jerry Falwell. It has about 13,000 residential students, but tens of thousands of online students.

