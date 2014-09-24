Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a University of Virginia student who has been missing for 11 days, authorities said on Wednesday.

Charlottesville, Virginia, police said Jesse Matthew, 32, was taken into custody in Galveston, Texas, with the help of FBI agents a day after police issued a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of abduction with the intent to defile.

Police have said Matthew was seen entering a bar with 18-year-old sophomore Hannah Graham in the early hours of Sept. 13.

(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis)