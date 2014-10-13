Hannah Graham is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department. REUTERS/Charlottesville Police Dept/Handout

The parents of a University of Virginia student who has been missing for one month on Monday pleaded again for help in finding their daughter.

Hannah Graham, an 18-year-old sophomore, was last seen on Sept. 13 in Charlottesville, Virginia, site of the university.

Jesse Matthew Jr., 32, of Charlottesville, was the last person seen with her and has been charged in her disappearance.

"It is heart-breaking for us that the person or persons who know where Hannah is have not come forward with that information," the parents, John and Sue Graham, said in a statement.

Police have said forensic evidence also links Matthew to the disappearance of female Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington, whose body was found in 2010.

In the statement, the Grahams urged people to search their properties in and around Charlottesville again for signs of their missing daughter.

They also thanked search efforts by volunteers, police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. The couple have repeatedly asked for help in finding their daughter.

The search for Graham is ongoing, police said on Monday.

(Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Ian Simpson and Sandra Maler)