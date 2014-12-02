A pretrial hearing scheduled for Thursday for a man charged in the disappearance of a University of Virginia student has been rescheduled for March, court records showed.

The suspect, Jesse Matthew Jr. of Charlottesville, Virginia, is charged with abduction with intent to defile in the disappearance of sophomore Hannah Graham, 18. Prosecutors said more charges could be filed later.

Graham was last seen with Matthew on Sept. 13 and her remains were found near Charlottesville in October. The case drew national attention and shook the college town about 100 miles southwest of Washington.

Matthew had been scheduled to appear on Thursday in Charlottesville General District Court. The hearing has been moved to March 26, according to court records.

The hearing in the Graham case will follow Matthew's trial for sexual assault in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in northern Virginia. The trial is set to start on March 9.

