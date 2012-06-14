RICHMOND, Virginia Faculty leaders at the University of Virginia adopted a resolution on Thursday expressing strong support for the school's ousted president and a lack of confidence in the governing board that decided to replace her.

The Faculty Senate Executive Council's resolution added to the chorus of criticism over the announcement on Sunday that university President Teresa Sullivan would step down as of August 15, just two years after she took office.

Sullivan said in a statement that she and the Board of Visitors had "a philosophical difference of opinion," and faculty members in recent days have demanded more details from the university's governing board.

The blowup between faculty and the governing board over Sullivan's departure has highlighted the secrecy and impenetrable internal politics of one of the nation's most prestigious public universities, founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville.

For its part, the Board of Visitors said on Wednesday there had been "ongoing dialogue with the President over an extended period of time" about the university's long-term well-being before her exit was announced.

"We comprehend how deeply the entire University family feels a sense of loss and distress at what appeared to be an abrupt turn of events," University Rector Helen Dragas wrote in a statement on behalf of the board.

"Yet, consistent with sound employment practices, it is the policy of the Board to keep confidential matters of disagreement and those relating to evaluation of progress against mutually agreed upon goals," she said.

Messages left for Sullivan and Dragas were not immediately returned on Thursday.

Earlier this week, 33 department chairs and program directors signed a letter protesting the resignation. They described Sullivan, the university's first female president, as "an extraordinary academic leader, with superb administrative abilities, the heart of a faculty member, and evident strength of character."

The group urged the board to "reopen discussion" with Sullivan and the faculty, saying the "opaque decision" to replace her would threaten the perception of the university.

"It was a complete surprise," said English department chairwoman Cynthia Wall, who signed the letter calling for clarification. She said department heads were "very optimistic about the way (Sullivan) was heading the university."

The letter followed a statement by the Faculty Senate Executive Council, which said its members were blindsided by the resignation and found the board's explanation "inadequate and unsatisfactory."

The executive council met in an emergency session on Thursday to vote on its resolution, which the group said received unanimous support.

The Board of Visitors will meet in a closed session on Monday to discuss candidates for the interim president position. Dragas has said the board expects to have a temporary leader in place in time for the new school year.

Sullivan previously served as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Michigan. Her predecessor at the University of Virginia spent 20 years in the post.

(Reporting by Brandon Shulleeta; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Paul Thomasch)