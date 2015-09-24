LONDON French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that there was no evidence so far that other carmakers had used the same software as Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to conceal the true level of diesel engine emissions.

"We will be extremely rapid and extremely demanding with our carmakers," Macron said during a visit to London. "At this time it seems to be extremely restricted to Volkswagen."

Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, taking responsibility for the German carmaker's rigging of U.S. emissions tests.

