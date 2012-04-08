Highlights of the life and career of CBS newsman Mike Wallace, the "60 Minutes" interviewer, who died Saturday at age 93:

* He was born Myron Wallace but changed his first name to Mike because he thought Myron sounded wimpy. He went to the same Brookline, Massachusetts, elementary school as John F. Kennedy.

* Wallace was on the premier of "60 Minutes" in 1968 and stepped down as a full-time correspondent after 38 years in 2006. His final interview for the show was with Roger Clemens, the baseball pitcher linked to steroid use.

* Wallace told The Boston Globe the interview subject he most admired was Martin Luther King Jr. because King came out against the Vietnam War at the risk of alienating President Lyndon B. Johnson, who had worked with him on civil rights.

* General William Westmoreland sued CBS in 1984 because of a Wallace report that said the U.S. military had manipulated intelligence reports during the Vietnam War to show far fewer communist troops in South Vietnam. The case contributed to Wallace's depression. He tried to kill himself with a drug overdose in 1984.

* Wallace took the "60 Minutes" job after turning down an offer to join Richard Nixon's presidential campaign, which he had been covering for CBS.

* Singer-actress Barbra Streisand cried during a "60 Minutes" interview as Wallace prodded her about her touchy relationship with her mother. Wallace wrote that the question was fair since she was portraying a therapist in her 1991 movie "The Prince of Tides" but years later apologized to Streisand on the air.

* In 2004, Wallace was handcuffed and taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct for interfering with New York City law enforcement officers who were questioning his double-parked limo driver.

* Wallace was married four times.

