ST. LOUIS Occupy St. Louis invited baseball fans on Tuesday to watch the World Series for free on a big screen at its campsite, and said it would stream its message against economic inequality between innings.

The group, part of the nationwide Occupy Wall Street movement, said it would show the opening game of the series, which starts on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at its Kiener Plaza campsite.

"Come watch the game with the 99 percent," the group's Facebook posting said. "Show the world that there isn't a need for corporate sponsors to enjoy baseball."

"We will be projecting the game on our big screen, but without corporate sponsors. Commercials will be replaced with other Occupy groups' livestream," it said.

About 25 to 100 demonstrators have been camped since the beginning of the month at the plaza, located near the Gateway Arch just a few blocks from Busch stadium.

Police arrested 10 people there for curfew violations a week ago. But city officials, police and protest organizers have worked out an arrangement to allow the demonstration to continue.

"We recognize that people have the right to protest and as long as they are peaceful we are more than happy to have them down there," said Kara Bowlin, a spokeswoman for Mayor Francis Slay.

The National League champion St. Louis Cardinals play the Texas Rangers in the best-of-seven game series with the first two games in St. Louis.

Security will be high at the opening game, and Major League Baseball warned fans on Tuesday to get to the stadium early and expect security checks just like those at the airport.

Police said they met with the Secret Service to provide heightened security because of the planned attendance of First Lady Michelle Obama at the game.

President Barack Obama was in St. Louis last week during another playoff game but, while there were protests, no trouble was reported.

(Editing by James B. Kelleher and Cynthia Johnston)