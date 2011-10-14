At least 21 people were arrested on Friday and tents were removed from the Occupy Denver protest after up to 100 demonstrators did not observe a curfew and leave a park by the state capitol, police said.

The Colorado State Patrol had made 19 arrests and Denver Police at least two on charges ranging from unlawful conduct on public land to assault on a citizen not a peace officer, state patrol spokesman Captain Jeff Goodwin said.

About 150 state troopers and Denver police were at the scene of the protest, he said.

The arrested were transported to Denver County Jail where they will have an opportunity to post bond, he said.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Jerry Norton)