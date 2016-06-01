LONDON Shares in European travel and tourism-related companies fell on Wednesday and slightly underperformed the broader market after the United States warned of possible summer terrorist attacks in Europe.

The U.S issued its warning on Tuesday, saying targets could include the European soccer championship in France, although a State Department official said there was no specific threat information.

The STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure Index was down 0.8 percent by 0715 GMT, slightly underperforming a 0.5 percent fall on the broader, pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Shares in airlines such as Air France KLM, British Airways' owner International Consolidated Airlines Group and Lufthansa all dipped by 0.2-0.5 percent.

Hotels group Accor also fell 1.9 percent, while shares in Aeroports de Paris were flat.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Ralph Boulton)