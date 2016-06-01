Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
LONDON Shares in European travel and tourism-related companies fell on Wednesday and slightly underperformed the broader market after the United States warned of possible summer terrorist attacks in Europe.
The U.S issued its warning on Tuesday, saying targets could include the European soccer championship in France, although a State Department official said there was no specific threat information.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure Index was down 0.8 percent by 0715 GMT, slightly underperforming a 0.5 percent fall on the broader, pan-European STOXX 600 index.
Shares in airlines such as Air France KLM, British Airways' owner International Consolidated Airlines Group and Lufthansa all dipped by 0.2-0.5 percent.
Hotels group Accor also fell 1.9 percent, while shares in Aeroports de Paris were flat.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Ralph Boulton)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.