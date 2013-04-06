LOS ANGELES The adult son of popular evangelical pastor Rick Warren has committed suicide, the Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday, citing a letter sent by Warren and his wife to his church's congregation.

Matthew Warren, 27, took his own life after battling depression for much of his life, according to the letter cited by the newspaper.

"Kay and I've been privileged to hold your hands as you faces a crisis or loss," Warren said in the statement, the Times reported. "Today we need your prayers for us."

In addition to leading Saddleback Valley Community Church in Lake Forest, California, Rick Warren is author of the best-selling book "The Purpose Driven Life."

He delivered an invocation at President Barack Obama's first inauguration in January 2009.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney)